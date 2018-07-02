Vinod Kambli-Ankit Tiwari enter bitter legal battle

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, known for his off-field exploits more than the ones on field, has found himself in the centre of another controversy. Vinod’s wife Andrea Hewitt is seen to have hit a man and accused him of inappropriately touching her in a mall. The man in question here is Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari's father, Raj Kumar Tiwari.

We got in touch with Ankit’s brother Ankur for further details on the incident. “It was a Sunday, and I went to the mall along with my family members. My daughter wanted to go to the game zone so my father took her there and we were in one corner in the food court area waiting for the food. After 5 minutes, my father came and told me that one lady punched me in the face. He told me that he saw the lady standing with Vinod Kambli. So I went around just to enquire what had exactly happened and finally located them at a different spot,” Ankur said.

“Later I approached Vinod to enquire about the incident after realising that the lady who hit my father was his wife. But I guess he is in a different mindset. Vinod tried hitting me, abused me and pushed me. If we would have stayed there for more than 10 seconds, he would have hit me for sure,” Ankur added.

The Tiwari family is in no mood to let the incident pass and is taking action to pin the Kamblis’ down. “We have lodged an FIR with the police who were quick and immediately reached the place of incident and took action. Now our lawyer will take the case forward,” said Ankur when asked on the future of the case.

Ankur also shared images of his injury that he sustained during his fight with Vinod.

We tried getting in touch with Vinod Kambli for his version of the story but he was unreachable.

Vinod and his wife Andrea too have lodged a complaint with the police and the former cricketer took to Twitter to speak about the incident.

My friend wherever you are I make sure I'll will find you and get you arrested for using abusive language about me and my family. Wait and see @CPMumbaiPolice .kindly take action — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) February 14, 2018

The police are now investigating the matter and will take further action after preliminary investigations. No arrest has been made so far.

