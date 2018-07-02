Vinod Kambli and wife Andrea accuse Ankit Tiwari's father of molestation!

A 57-year-old was accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ Andrea Hewitt, wife of former cricketer Vinod Kambli. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and the accused is the father of Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, whose brother, Ankur Tiwari was also present at the scene. The celebrity couple alleged that Tiwari’s father, RK Tiwari, deliberately brushed his hand against Andrea.

The Tiwaris later claimed that when RK was leaving the children’s gaming zone along with his granddaughter, suddenly a woman punched him in his face, who was later recognised to be Kambli’s wife.

However, we came across a video that tells a different story.

It shows RK Tiwari passing by Andrea, and doesn’t seem to be in the intention of ‘touching her inappropriately’. In the fraction of a second next, we see Andrea punching him right on his face, while Vinod, on the other hand, doesn’t react to the same. It also shows Andrea questioning Tiwari for a few seconds and post which, the couple get back to gaming along with their kid.

The Tiwaris filed an FIR against the couple and the matter is under the scanner.

Ankit, in a statement, also said that his father was ‘disoriented after the attack’. “He couldn’t believe he had been punched, and that a woman was screaming, accusing him of brushing his hand against her”, he said.

Let’s wait for more updates on the case.