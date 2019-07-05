Soheib Ahsan July 05 2019, 7.27 pm July 05 2019, 7.27 pm

Virat Kohli despite being famous all around the world is a very humble personality. He's an absolute sweetheart when it comes to meeting and interacting with people. The latest person to experience this was English football player Harry Kane. The two met at Lord's and spent some leisure time. Harry Kane later tweeted about the meeting, saying how brilliant he felt meeting the cricketer and wished him well for the remainder of the World Cup. Virat Kohli replied to the tweet saying that he had fun catching up with him.

Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes 👍🙂 https://t.co/1jvFFtBWGO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 5, 2019

Along with his tweet, Harry Kane also shared deets of their meeting. In the video, Harry Kane asked Virat Kohli if he had ever played football. The latter revealed to the football player that every cricket team plays football for warm-ups before their practice while also teasing him that football teams probably do not play cricket. The two then played a little cricket between themselves. After the game, Harry Kane claimed that he is not as good at football as Virat Kohli is at cricket.

The meeting was a result of the interaction between the two sportspersons on Twitter. They had in the past tweeted in admiration of each other's playing skills on the field. In a 2016 tweet, Harry Kane had applauded Virat Kohli for being able to play well under pressure. This compliment had not gone unnoticed as Virat Kohli not only thanked him but even applauded him for his performance. The mutual respect between the two eventually led to this meeting which served as the best crossover for cricket and football fans alike.

Thank You so much @HKane. Loved your goal against Germany. Good Luck with your PL chase! 😎 https://t.co/ZbeYRIXkwj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2016

