Virat Kohli basks in Khel Ratna glory

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli is currently in the best form of his career. The 29-year old attacking batsman added another feather to his talented cap as on Tuesday he was awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna Award from President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form and his bat has done all the talking ever since he has taken over Team India’s command as the Captain. In 2017 he amassed 2818 international runs across all international formats. He scored 1059 runs in 10 Tests, 1460 runs in 26 ODIs and 299 runs in 10 T20 Internationals. 2018 has been no different for him as he continued his golden run given that he scored 871 runs across all the formats during the tour of South Africa. Despite India losing the test match against host England 1-4, Kohli topped the batting chart with 593 runs.

Virat's wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma along with Kohli's mother Saroj Kohli and brother Vikas Kohli too were present at the event to witness him receive the honour.

Virat became the third Indian cricketer to receive the Khel Ratna Award after legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Apart from Kohli, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu too was selected by the government for the honour last week. The announcement sparked off a controversy when Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia expressed his displeasure about being ignored for the prestigious recognition despite performing well and winning medals at Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year.