Virat Kohli does a Sachin Tendulkar but the internet is obsessed with Anushka Sharma

When Virat Kohli picks up his bat, a sense of calm sweeps over Indian cricket fans. They can vouch on him to take his side home, and even set a personal milestone. Experts have often compared him to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and on the third day of the Test match against England at Trent Bridge, the 29-year-old scripted a ton – much like Sachin himself. Yet, some of his fans had ideas to troll him and his wife, Anushka Sharma.

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third day of the third Test cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on August 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS /

With two matches down, India needed a comeback and Virat gave that chance with a gritty 197-ball-103. Interestingly, Sachin too scored a century with the same number of balls against England, in Ahmedabad. For both batsmen, it was their 58th international century. For Kohli, it was his 23rd Test century as well.

AFP PHOTO / IAN KINGTON





Kohli partnered with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to steadily take India past the 200-run mark by the 63rd over. While captain Kohli was busy making history in England, his fans in India had other plans. Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga releases in September 28, and fans chose a particular scene from the trailer to troll the couple.

Anushka sharma at unusual places. pic.twitter.com/3SJDT6EjGe — Wahid Syed🇮🇳 (@wahidsyed99) August 20, 2018

Virat kohli after watching memes on Anushka Sharma .. pic.twitter.com/D4rAtFciK0 — Shailendra Yadav (@Shailen24933266) August 19, 2018

Whole India was in distress after World Cup 2007 exit. pic.twitter.com/zaEFQCX58S — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 20, 2018

Now who did this? 😷😂 pic.twitter.com/VUrboDxfK6 — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 20, 2018

Anushka can be seen in various moods beside Kohli or even other important personalities. Trust the imagination of Indian cricket fans!