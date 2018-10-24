Virat Kohli enters 10k club, quickest to achieve the feat

Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli seems to be in the form of his life and is on a record-breaking spree. In the ongoing second ODI against the tourists West Indies, captain Kohli added yet another feather in his cap when he became the fastest man to score 10,000 runs in ODI history. This feat will definitely shadow the century he scored on Wednesday’s match.

In the match against the West Indies in Vizag, as Virat scored 81 runs in the match, he entered the elite 10K club and became the fastest to reach the milestone as he dethroned Sachin Tendulkar rom the top slot. While the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar who is the leading run scorer in the ODI history took 259 innings to achieve this feat, former captain Sourav Ganguly took 263 innings, Ricky Ponting achieved this feat in 266 innings, South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis took 272 innings whereas Indian wicket keeper MS Dhoni took 273 innings.

Kohli became the only 4th Indian and 13th batsman globally to achieve this rare feat. Kohli is also the fastest batsman to reach 8000 and 9000 runs in ODI.

During his innings, Kohli also achieved yet another feat as he became the fastest Indian to score 4000 runs on home soil. While Kohli took 78 innings to reach this mark, Sachin took 92 innings to achieve the milestone.

Fans are looking forward to Captain Kohli maintaining this stellar momentum when the team visits Australia at the end of the year. Here’s to shattering more records.