Virat Kohli finds the brouhaha around his beard talk, quite entertaining

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is without a doubt among the most stylish cricketers of the current times. Not just this, the cricketer has been an influential personality on social media with his fitness posts. And if you follow the sportsperson, you’ll know how obsessed he is with his beard and had once even refused to take up #breakingthebeard challenge started by some of his teammates.

And now a video of Kohli is going viral on social media where we see him maybe insuring his beard and signing few documents in last. Hahaha, nah, we are not the ones who are saying that Kohli insured his beard, it is Virat’s teammate KL Rahul who informed one and all about this through a funny Tweet. Have a look at it below:

And hey not just this, looks like Virat Kohli is loving all the attention and media reporting which he and his beard video has garnered. The cricketer expressed this excitement on the same through Twitter.

Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 8, 2018

Indeed, quite entertaining. So, what’s next Mr. Kohli, a picture of yours with a bowl of popcorn? *giggles*

Virat is quite active on social media and shares snippets from his life frequently. He recently uploaded the first ever video of him and Mrs. Kohli aka Anushka Sharma working out together at the gym.