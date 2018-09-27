Virat Kohli is a ball of mush in his note to Anushka Sharma!

December 11, 2017 was a day when two of India’s biggest stars, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, took an oath to be with each other forever. When these two lovebirds tied the knot in Italy, they broke a million hearts as the two good-looking souls were no more single. But there has been no stopping the love since and here’s another display of that.

On Wednesday, Virat went all out in admiring and appreciating his wife’s place in his life. It was a post filled with love and of course the beautiful Anushka. It talks about her being the guiding force to him and how she has made him a different human being. The Indian cricket team captain has never shield away from declaring his love for his lady even in public. Takes us back to the times when Virat has sent kisses to his wife from the field whenever he completed half-century or a century.

Virat Kohli has been enjoying his time off the field after selectors decided to rest him from the current Asia Cup. He has been using the time to work on his projects and spend quality time with his family. Few days ago, Kohli enjoyed a quite dinner with Anushka and his family. On Tuesday the cricket star was felicitated with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind. The off-field life is surely suiting him.