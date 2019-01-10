Virat Kohli is the most valuable celebrity of 2018, beats the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The year 2018 definitely belonged to Indian cricket team and captain Virat Kohli who dominated it throughout. The run machine was in the best form of his life and went on to make many records with his bat and became the best batsman in all the formats of the game. Looks like Virat’s on-field exploits are helping him monetarily as the Delhi born Indian cricketer is the most valuable celebrity of 2018.

Reportedly, the Indian skipper has topped the list of the most valuable celebrity brand in the country for the second year in a row, with an increase of 18% in his brand value at USD 170.9 million in 2018. The right-handed 30-year-old cricketer endorsed 24 brands as of November 2018, the global valuation and corporate finance advisors Duff & Phelps revealed in its fourth edition of the report on India's most valuable celebrity brands on Thursday.

After Kohli, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is in the second position as the newlywed actor jumped a place higher from the last ranking, with a valuation of USD 102.5 million. She endorsed 21 brands as of November 2018. The list is followed by Akshay Kumar at #3 with a valuation of USD 67.3 million, followed by Simmba star Ranveer Singh at #4 with USD 63 million.

Not lagging behind is the King of Romance who had a poor outing at the box-office with Zero but managed to grab #5 position with a valuation of USD 60.7 million. Interestingly, Salman Khan retained his #6 position with a valuation of USD 55.8 million. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan scaled to #7 position with a valuation of USD 41.2 million followed by Alia Bhatt at #8 position with a valuation of USD 36.5 million. Other B-Town celebs like Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan managed to grab the ninth and tenth position with their USD 31.6 million and USD 31.0 million valuations.