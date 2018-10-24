Virat Kohli is unstoppable as he conquers 10k, Twitter applauds the captain

The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli smashed 157 in the second ODI match against West Indies and broke many records. As Kohli reached 81, he entered the elite 10,000 runs club and, like a boss, dethroned Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to become the quickest to reach the milestone in this knock.

While Sachin reached this milestone in his 259th innings, Virat achieved this feat in his 205th innings. Along with this knock, he also became the only 4th Indian and 13th batsman, globally, to achieve this rare feat. Kohli is also the fastest batsman to reach 8000 and 9000 runs in ODI.

While Kohli was going all guns on the pitch, social media was abuzz with his knock and people from different walks of life started praising him for his brilliant knock. Have a look at the wishes that poured in post Virat’s knock.

The intensity and consistency with which you bat is just amazing. @imVkohli, congratulations on achieving 10,000 runs in ODIs. Keep the runs flowing. pic.twitter.com/tQUhY8bHna — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2018

And justifiably so. Not everyday that you get to witness a sportsman visibly transition to the status of an icon. What I value most is the reliability of Young King Kohli. He just may be The Wall+The Master Blaster. A low bow to him... https://t.co/NkRxolNmPK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2018

MUST WATCH: @imVkohli's 10,000th run in ODI cricket. The fastest ever to get to the landmark, 13th in the world, 5th Indian to reach 10K. Salute the master! 📹▶️ https://t.co/XSKC8XsCGF #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/evIu2tc0Kd — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018

Thank you for giving India 10000 reasons to believe, celebrate and never lose the faith. Congrats @imVkohli on being the fastest to 10K runs. #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/GmYegBrnlP — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) October 24, 2018

And the insanity continues with an undying intensity. Congratulations #KingKohli on 10,000 ODI runs and 37th century. The hunger, consistency and intensity is simply incredible pic.twitter.com/DGoP1GlZ01 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2018

“Century pe century baar baar, run hue pure dus hazaar!” Heartiest congratulations brother @imVkohli 👏 Fastest player ever to complete 10,000 ODI runs! What a remarkable journey it’s been so far!#ViratKohli #Virat10K pic.twitter.com/HRzLEGaxzN — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 24, 2018

Looks like the captain’s achievement has made every Indian proud and now expectations from Kohli are skyrocketing. We hope the same continues in the coming days and we see India’s run machine break many records.