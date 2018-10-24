Virat Kohli is unstoppable as he conquers 10k, Twitter applauds the captain

The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli smashed 157 in the second ODI match against West Indies and broke many records. As Kohli reached 81, he entered the elite 10,000 runs club and, like a boss, dethroned Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to become the quickest to reach the milestone in this knock.
While Sachin reached this milestone in his 259th innings, Virat achieved this feat in his 205th innings. Along with this knock, he also became the only 4th Indian and 13th batsman, globally, to achieve this rare feat. Kohli is also the fastest batsman to reach 8000 and 9000 runs in ODI.
While Kohli was going all guns on the pitch, social media was abuzz with his knock and people from different walks of life started praising him for his brilliant knock. Have a look at the wishes that poured in post Virat’s knock.
Looks like the captain’s achievement has made every Indian proud and now expectations from Kohli are skyrocketing. We hope the same continues in the coming days and we see India’s run machine break many records.