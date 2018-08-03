Virat Kohli piles on the records, here's his latest feat

Virat Kohli made the headlines when he mocked Joe Root’s dismissal with his celebratory ‘mic drop.’ Now the India captain is praised for his game which saved the side from the blushes. Scoring 149, Kohli surpassed the record of the fastest player to score 7,000 runs as captain when he was on 42.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

His record came from only 124 innings and 105 matches. The previous record holder Brian Lara, took 164 innings to secure his record. Currently, there are only 14 players who have crossed the 7k mark as captain. Former Aussie skippers Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke needed 165 and 166 innings respectively.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The record makes Kohli the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni. Unlike Kohli, the trio are among the slowest to reach the milestone.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after scoring a century during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, who is in Chennai for the MRF Pace Foundation, told Sportskeeda that Virat and Brian Lara are similar. He said that “Kohli loves on-field verbal battles. So Virat’s probably a little bit similar (to Lara). If he is on form and focused and scoring runs, I think he loves that banter, that challenge, and that aggression there and it gets him going”, McGrath had said.