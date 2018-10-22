Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma clicked with notorious fixer at T20 WC in Sri Lanka

On Sunday, Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Rohit Sharma went all guns against the West Indies to win the first ODI by 8 wickets. While the two are on every news paper’s front page for their heroics with the bat, the two are also making headlines for getting allegedly clicked with a bookie back in 2012 during the T20 World cup in Sri Lanka.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, many top international cricketers were clicked with Cricket’s Match Fixer Munawar and his associates and were seen talking to the cricketers in 2012 T20 World cup in Sri Lanka. Al Jazeera has also shared pictures of Munawar’s aides getting clicked with the present captain and vice-captain of Indian team Virat and Rohit respectively. However, there is no suggestion that these players were involved in match-fixing it.

Apart from the two, the report also claims to have pictures of Munawar with Indian players like Suresh Raina and Lakshmipathy Balaji and Andy Bichel, the Australian coach. Whereas a photograph shows Pakistani player Umar Akmal receiving and peering into a bag allegedly given to him by a Munawar associate, though the photographs do not show whether Akmal left with the bag. Acting on the report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has demanded to see the footage and had also hit out at the publication for not sharing the unedited footage for their investigation.

"We will again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully," said Alex Marshall, the general manager of the global governing body's anti-corruption unit.