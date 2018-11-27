Virat Kohli rules the brand world but yet to achieve MS Dhoni's feat

Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. With the kind of form he is in, captain Kohli has been dominating world cricket in all the formats of the game. However, apart from his on-field exploits, Kohli is also dominating the brand world as he is India’s highest paid sportsperson and also the richest cricketer. But, Kohli is yet to break a record set by former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

According to the latest list of world’s highest paid athletes, Virat Kohli made his way into the top 100 highest-paid athletes. With brands like Tissot, Audi, Puma, Uber and Hero (21 brands in totality) Virat is currently ranked at No. 83 in the world with estimated earnings of $24 million income over the previous 12 months.

However, Kohli could not beat former captain and teammate MS Dhoni as the highest earning sportsman in India. Back in 2015, Dhoni earned a record $31 million as he promoted a series of brands. Looks like Kohli will still take time to reach that feat.

Talking about the Forbes list, it is led by boxer Floyd Mayweather on the first position followed by footballer Lionel Messi at number 2 and Cristiano Ronaldo at number 3.

We hope Virat Kohli continues his good run on and off the pitch and gets many records on his name.