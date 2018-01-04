Virat Kohli sets husband goals, here’s one more

Virat Kohli has comfortably slipped into the role of a husband to actress Anushka Sharma. Whether it is following Mrs Kohli’s instructions, hovering around a super saver shop, holding the bags while she gets clicked with her pals and even perfecting the art of selfies! He is well on his way to make other wives burn with jealousy and set the bar higher for other husbands.

This image of Virat with a fan has gone viral. While at first glance, it’s looks like just another fan picture, a closer looking reveals Virat sporting a chain with a ring as a pendant. Turns out it’s no ordinary pendant. Virat is actually wearing his engagement ring around his neck and that’s something he’s been doing whenever he is out for a practice session. Besides being functional, we think it’s pretty darn cute.

On the work front, Virat is back as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team who is on a 56-day South African tour. India play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on this two-month tour. Anushka is travelling with her husband as they spend some quality time before he gets busy with the series and she flies back to her film commitments. She will be next be seen in her home production Pari, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga, Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.