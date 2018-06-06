Virat Kohli, the only Indian in the Forbes’ World's Highest-Paid Athletes list

India is shining bright in various fields, but looks like we are still far from matching the moolah made by the athletes internationally. While quite a few Bollywood stars including actresses have been in the highest paid actors list of Forbes, it is only Virat Kohli, who has managed to make it to the other list of world’s highest paid athletes by the magazine.

As per the list, Virat Kohli holds the 83rd position with total earnings of $24 million. Out which he earns $ 4 million as his salary while the rest of $20 million is minted through endorsements. The top three in this list of 100 highest paid athletes are Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively.

We are happy to see the captain of the Indian cricket team making it to this list, but it is really disappointing to know that he is the only one from India to be in the list. To add on, not a single female athlete from India is eligible to be in this list. It only narrates the sad state of the sports enthusiasts in our country.