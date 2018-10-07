Virat Kohli wants WAGS for full tour, makes an appeal to BCCI

The Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, has made a special request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding a change in the current rules that concerns the WAGS (Wives and Girlfriends). Before the start of the England tour, earlier this year, BCCI had restricted the stay of the players' wives and support staff to just two weeks.

Reportedly, the captain has requested a change in the rule. Kohli has requested that the board allow the wives of the players to accompany them on all overseas tours for the full duration. Kohli first approached a top BCCI official with the issue and, in turn, was assured that his message will be conveyed to the Committee of Administrators (CoA). The current policy allows the wives of players and support staff to stay with them for only two weeks on overseas tours - irrespective of the duration of the tour.

According to reports Sunil Subramaniam, the Indian team manager, has been asked to submit a formal request for a change in the rule by the CoA. However, a decision is not expected anytime soon. The board will have to change its stance in case of a rule change which is why the CoA is likely to postpone the decision for now. The matter has been long debated whether players wives should be allowed on overseas tours with the players.

Currently, Kohli and the boys are busy with the ongoing tests against the West Indies team. After beating them in the first test by an innings and 272 runs are all set to lock horns in the second test from October 12.