Virat Kohli welcomes a new English player and has a special advice for him

Pre-match conferences often turn out to be a grim affair but India captain Virat Kohli had something else on his mind. England rookie Ollie Pope will make his debut in the second Test match against India, replacing David Malan. Speaking about him, Kohli wished him the best and advised him to not score too many runs.

England's new test cricket squad member Ollie Pope smiles as he speaks at a press conference ahead of a training session at Lord's Cricket ground in London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. England will play India in the second of 5 test matches starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

“I would just say enjoy the occasion, but don’t get too many runs (against India). It is a big moment for him, but honestly, I have not seen him bat or seen how he goes about things, I am sure if he is selected to play for England he is supposed to be very good,” said Kohli.

India captain Virat Kohli speaks to the media during a media event at Edgbaston a day ahead of the 1st test cricket match between England and India, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday July 31, 2018. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

The 20-year-old Pope has been in the news recently after being called in to the team after Malan failed to perform against India in Edgbaston. England skipper Joe Root told reporters that Pope will be taking up the fourth position on the team, though he usually comes out at No. 6 for Surrey.

England's new cricket test match squad member Ollie Pope pads up during a training session at Lord's Cricket ground in London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. England will play India in the second of a 5 test match series starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Pope had said earlier that he was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar who made his debut in international cricket as a teenager. Sachin himself had recently said that if a player is good, then he should be allowed to play and the age should not be an issue.