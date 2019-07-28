Abhishek Singh July 28 2019, 5.04 pm July 28 2019, 5.04 pm

India is a country that is highly obsessed with both Bollywood and cricket. While a lot of us are still in the hangover of the recently concluded 2019 World Cup that took place in England, the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League fever, too, seems to have taken over the country. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is all set to leave for the West Indies tour soon, made it to the first match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. Kohli also shared names of players from the Indian team, who he would have roped in for his own Kabaddi team if there was any.

“It requires a lot of strength and athleticism. So I would say, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav Umesh is really strong. Rishabh Pant as well. I would say Bumrah because he can really work on a toe-touch. One more… I am not even going to include myself because these guys are stronger and more athletic. The last one would be KL Rahul. That’s my seven,” stated Kohli when he was asked to name players from his team that he would want if wishes to form his own Kabaddi team.

Which of his teammates make it to the skipper's kabaddi 7? 🤔 As tough on the mat as he is on the pitch - @imVkohli is a true Pangebaaz as he shows here in this rapid-fire Q&A! Keep watching #VIVOProKabaddi on Star Sports and Hotstar!#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/XyvnNKhvNb — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 27, 2019

Virat also opened up on the similarities between cricket and kabaddi teams. “Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. They have great camaraderie. So I think those two would be a direct copy of me and Mahi. Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world,” said the cricketer.

Kabaddi, #IsseToughKuchNahi! Who is joining me in Mumbai to witness this LIVE? Watch me at tonight's @ProKabaddi game at 7 PM. Only on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/JJQi9I8zs1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 27, 2019