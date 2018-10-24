Virat Kohil’s childhood coach rubbishes the captain's retirement rumours

It was a treat to watch team India go all guns against the West Indies in the first ODI. While Rohit top scored with the bat it was Captain Virat Kohli who stole the limelight with his power stroke batting and helped his team win the match comfortably. But in the post-match presentation ceremony, Virat surprised many when he said that he just has few years to play but his coach has a totally different view.

"I have few years left in my career to enjoy this sport. Playing for the country is a matter of pride and a huge honour. You can't afford to take any game lightly. You got to be honest to the sport and that is when the sport gives you back. I try to do that,” he had said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has clarified, stating that his student is not going to retire until he is 40. He also added that fitness is not going be an issue for the Indian skipper, whom he believes has the hunger to carry on for at least 10 more years.

“I don’t think he wanted to say a few years. You be assured. You will see him playing for India for the next 10 years. He will not retire before the age of 40 as his appetite to make runs will not satiate before that. He did not want to say that. He wanted to say that he has 5-7 years left to play the game. He is not going anywhere for the next 10 years. There is no injury concern to him.” He said in an interview.

Well, this statement from Kohli’s former coach surely comes as a relief for all the fans as the form in which Virat Kohli is, fans would definitely want him to continue for many more coming years.