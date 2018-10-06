Virat Kohli's bat no more a favourite for Danielle Wyatt?

Female cricketer from England Danielle Wyatt’s obsession with Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli is no secret. She was so much in love with him that she even (jokingly) proposed to him for marriage. Much to her disappointment, Virat turned down the offer but instead gifted her his cricket bat. Since then, it has been the most treasured possession of Wyatt. Or is it so? Going by Wyatt’s latest confession, we realise that she has something better.

In Q&A session on Instagram, Wyatt was asked whether she still plays with the bat gifted to her by Virat, to which, she said that she does make use of it sometimes, but has better ones. ‘Some times in the nets, yeah. My other bats are better’, she responded

Okay then! Whatever makes your comfortable Wyatt!

Meanwhile, Kohli has made a few new records with his fabulous run in the on-going Test match against West Indies. He scored his 24th Test hundred and has become the second fastest to reach the landmark. It took 123 innings for Kohli to achieve this milestone while Australia’s Donald Bradman took just 66 innings to set the record high.