Virat Kohli's post for Anushka Sharma becomes the Most Liked Tweet of 2018

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is that one celebrity couple that the entire nation swoons for. The highly-admired pair tied the knot in December 2017 and have never shied away from PDA-ing on social media. On Karwa Chauth this year (2018), Virat dedicated yet another endearing post for his wifey and that left us all smitten. The picture sees the gorgeous couple striking a pose with the gleaming moon in the background. It goes without saying that we can keep staring at the snap for a long time.

But there’s a reason we are centring on this particular picture. The snapshot, which has now accumulated over 2 lakh likes on Twitter, was recently announced as the Most Liked Tweet of 2018 by Twitter India. The micro-blogging website declared a few titles on Thursday with a lot of celebs grabbing them. One of the Indian footballer, skipper Sunil Chhetri’s tweets won the Golden Tweet 2018. It’s the video that Chhetri put up to urge fans across the country to fill the stadium in for the Intercontinental Cup 2018.

Most Liked Tweet for India in 2018 is Virat Kohli's (@imVkohli) Tweet featuring a picture with Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 💕 #ThisHappenedhttps://t.co/5YOBvHb9gE pic.twitter.com/XUDaiLb2zO — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 6, 2018

Golden Tweet for India in 2018 is from Indian football team skipper, Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 👇 #ThisHappenedhttps://t.co/uESozYkpkb pic.twitter.com/Fk1VDiuE0r — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 6, 2018

PM Narendra Modi topped the list of Most talked about Indian Personalities in 2018. Moreover, #Sarkar and #MeToo were counted among the top Most Influential Moments on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi @NarendraModi tops the charts for Most Talked about Indian Personalities in 2018. Check out who else is on the list. 👇#ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/ggCmLtq5pN — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 6, 2018