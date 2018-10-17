Virat Kohli's wish is BCCI's command, WAGs can tour but on one condition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently made few changed in its set guidelines for the WAGS (Wives and Girlfriends) of the cricketers on the abroad tours. After captain Kohli urged the board to rethink on their WAGS policy, BCCI has given in to the demands of the skipper but with one condition.

Reportedly, in the recent meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) involving head coach Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli made a point to bring an amendment in the rule. BCCI has made changes in the rules but as per the latest changes made to the norm, WAGs are allowed to stay for the full course of the campaign, barring the first 10 days.

The board felt that it would create a distraction for the players and affect their game on tough overseas tours. However, upon the team’s insistence, CoA made a decision to permit the wives and girlfriends of cricketers, coaches and support staff to accompany them on tours outside India but looks like that’s a thing of past and the family can accompany them on the tour barring the first ten days.

Earlier during the England tour, the boards permitted the cricketers to be with their family for not more than 2 weeks on the entire tour that included 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Tests played from June-September. However, on Virat’s request asking for a change in the stance, the BCCI has finally agreed and altered it.