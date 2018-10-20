Virender Sehwag turns 40: Here’s celebrating his strong Twitter game

Former Indian attacking batsman, who is widely known for bringing up centuries with sixes and fours, turned 40 on Saturday. Regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen in cricketing history, Sehwag has not just made a mark for himself on the pitch but beyond it as well.
Post his retirement, Sehwag has kept his fans in good humour, courtesy his Twitter account, not to mention his hilarious Hindi commentary during live telecasts of Indian matches. Here’s a list of our favourite tweets by the Nawab of Najafgarh, ones that was left us in splits.
Scoring 8,586 runs in 104 Test matches at an average of 49.34, Sehwag scored 23 centuries during this peak years. While he went on to score 8,251 runs in ODI cricket with 15 centuries to his name. Sehwag is one of the few men to have scored double century in the 50 over game. He also has two triple centuries in test cricket on his credit and closely missed out on the third one - which could have been a world record.We wish the dashing opener a Happy Birthday and we hope he keeps us entertaining with his Tweets.