Virender Sehwag turns 40: Here’s celebrating his strong Twitter game

Former Indian attacking batsman, who is widely known for bringing up centuries with sixes and fours, turned 40 on Saturday. Regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen in cricketing history, Sehwag has not just made a mark for himself on the pitch but beyond it as well.

Post his retirement, Sehwag has kept his fans in good humour, courtesy his Twitter account, not to mention his hilarious Hindi commentary during live telecasts of Indian matches. Here’s a list of our favourite tweets by the Nawab of Najafgarh, ones that was left us in splits.

England loose in a World Cup again.Only the sport changes.This time it's Kabaddi. India thrash them 69-18.All the best for semis #INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2016

🙏 Aashirwad me bhi God ji , apni IPL team ke Maalik ke brand ka zikr karna nahi bhoolte. Sahi me, Duniya hila dete hain aap God ji https://t.co/RA5eSbOpX7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2016

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series. Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016

Haazme ki goli, Rangon ki holi, Aur batting me kohli Poore India ko pasand hain — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2016

Today let's drink Juice of Ganna. To wish Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna. pic.twitter.com/eooPzFyXnO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2016

With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaan pic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016

Bilkul , isliye Shobha Na De aise kaam nahi karne chahiye https://t.co/LDyEPGRQI1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

Array O Sambha, Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain, yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua? pic.twitter.com/xr9ugDw4I4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

Aankhein band karne Se nahi,tension free hone Se nahi,thakne Se bhi nahi, Aaj ke zamaane me to WiFi band karne Se hi neend aati hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2016

A very happy birthday @KP24. When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought, This KP will send the ball to CP 😃 pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016

Very good team Shoaib Bhai, many legends ,but still couldn't beat India in any World Cup.Still searching for Mauka 😀 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 28, 2016

Japani madam ji ko kisine pehele hi nahi samjhaya #BhartiyaNaariSabPeBhaari ? Aur Lo Panga #PVSindhu #Gold pic.twitter.com/GVOnUqALHh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

Pic 1- Don Pic 2- Bread Pic 3- Man Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016

India invented Kabaddi & r World Champs for 8th time.Elsewhere some country invented Cricket & r yet only good in correcting typos.#INDvIRN pic.twitter.com/IG9fucAMMo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2016

Michael Phelps only man likely to beat Bappi Lahiri.#GoldKiBarsaat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2016

Scoring 8,586 runs in 104 Test matches at an average of 49.34, Sehwag scored 23 centuries during this peak years. While he went on to score 8,251 runs in ODI cricket with 15 centuries to his name. Sehwag is one of the few men to have scored double century in the 50 over game. He also has two triple centuries in test cricket on his credit and closely missed out on the third one - which could have been a world record.We wish the dashing opener a Happy Birthday and we hope he keeps us entertaining with his Tweets.