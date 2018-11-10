Virender Sehwag: Virat Kohli will break all records except this one held by Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is in the form of his life, smashing one record after another. Be it test or the ODI, Virat’s bat has been scripting record after record irrespective of which format he plays. Earlier in the ODI series against the West Indies, he went on reach the 10,000 run mark in the quickest time and is now eyeing many more to come. But former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag feels there’s one record Virat Kohli won’t be able to break and will belong to Sachin Tendulkar.

“Everybody has this feeling that Virat Kohli will break all batting records. I have also said this many times that he is meant to break all records. Just one record which I feel won't be broken is playing 200 Test matches, which Sachin Tendulkar has set. For that you need to play cricket for at least 24 years,” Sehwag said in an interview to India Today.

Having played 73 test matches in 10 years and scoring 6331 runs with an average of 58.3, Virat Kohli has an uphill task of representing India in 200 Tests. With the amount of cricket being played these days it looks impossible practically. But it’s Virat we’re talking about here, so you never know.

"Barring that Kohli might break all the records. Another thing which everybody keeps saying is the lack of good quality bowlers that Kohli is facing now. Other batsmen are playing against the same kind of bowlers but they aren't scoring as many runs," he added.

Sehwag, who represented India in 104 tests and 251 ODIs, has shared the Indian dressing room with some of the greatest names in cricket namely like Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman to name a few. He however called the current captain one of the best players he has played with. "There is something special about him which is why he is scoring runs consistently. I have played with players like Tendulkar, Ganguly, Laxman, Dravid. Even they had ups and downs in their careers. But Kohli hasn't had that in his career till now," Sehwag added.