Virender Sehwag's tweet on India's loss in the T20 opener against Australia will crack you up

According to Wikipedia, the Duckworth–Lewis (D/L) method is a mathematical formulation designed to calculate the target score for the team batting second in a limited overs cricket match interrupted by weather or other circumstances. It is generally accepted to be the most accurate method of setting a target score. Virat Kohli lead India was at the receiving end of D/L on Wednesday when they fell short by 4 runs in the T20 Opener against Australia in Brisbane. Now the D/L method may be the most accurate yet but it does have it's set of haters. Virender Sehwag is one of them. Sehwag took to Twitter and expressed his opinion on the close-fought match which the Men in Blue could have won had it not rained and had the target not increased.

India scoring more than Australia yet losing. Australia ke score par laga GST bhaari pad gaya. But a good thrilling game to start the series.#AUSvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 21, 2018

He's right! Realistically, India scored more runs than Australia batting second. But clearly, the Duckworth-Lewis method deduced otherwise and increased the target for the Indians. Like Sehwag, fans too were disappointed with the match result and questioned the workings of the infamous system.

When someone explains Duckworth lewis method to Indians. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6mm7FDn1Y0 — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 21, 2018

Yet again, it proves that Duck Worth Lewis method is not a right system for T20s! India scoring more than Australia and yet losing! What a joke @ICC #AUSvIND — Manish (@rider0341) November 21, 2018

Aus 158/4 (17 overs) Ind 169/7 (17 overs) Aus won by 4 runs. How does D/L system work? India scoring more than Australia yet losing. But a good thrilling game to start the series.#AUSvIND#AUSvIND — Naveen kumar (@naveenkr1996) November 21, 2018

Duckworth Lewis method or in simple words 'ao sab cheating kare' #AUSvIND — Somak Mukherjee (@iamsomak) November 21, 2018

@ICC Scrap this damn D/L and bring in some other methodology. India scoring more than Australia and yet losing this game. Awful!#AUSvIND — srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) November 21, 2018

Duckworth Lewis. D/L Method pic.twitter.com/NP0ue7jzF0 — Thain Thain Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 21, 2018

But to be fair, we're sure it would be a different set of fans whining had the method worked in our favour. Let's just say that it wasn't our day and move on to the next game which plays out on Friday in Melbourne. Till then take another look at the GST Baba and smile b Well we just hope, just like the thrilling because this tour is long and we're sure that this isn't the last tweet from Sehwag.