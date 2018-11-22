image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Virender Sehwag's tweet on India's loss in the T20 opener against Australia will crack you up

Sports

Virender Sehwag's tweet on India's loss in the T20 opener against Australia will crack you up

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 22 2018, 6.51 pm
back
australiacricketindiaMen in BluesportsTeam IndiaVirat KohliVirender Sehwag
nextSakshi Dhoni reveals who played cupid between her and MS Dhoni
ALSO READ

Virender Sehwag: Virat Kohli will break all records except this one held by Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag turns 40: Here’s celebrating his strong Twitter game

Anil Kumble turns 48 with unique wishes from his teammates