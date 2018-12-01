Wasim Akram’s wife wants to get married again but faces ‘sweet’ rejection

A couple who make it a point to pull each other’s legs undoubtedly share a healthy relationship. And while we see tons of mush floating around on social media these days, this one is a first. Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, who is known for his humour while commentating, just disappointed his wife. But it’s everything cute.

What the....? @wasimakramlive you never told me this was a thing when we got married!!! #LetsGetMarriedAgain #DesiStyle https://t.co/z8EVqz3pN5 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 29, 2018

Wasim’s better half, Shaniera Akram, took to her twitter and shared a video in which a Lahori bride makes an entry to her mehendi ceremony seated inside a cake. No, we are not kidding. In her post, she tagged Wasim asking him why he never mentioned any such thing to her when they got married and she expressed her desire to get married again in that exact style. Now that’s a cute demand, Shaniera! But she was faced with ‘sweet’ rejection.

Love, I’m a diabetic remember ! 🤔 https://t.co/znpE6Uipvi — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 29, 2018

The cricketer had a savage reply to his wife’s demand. Wasim replied, “Love, I am a diabetic remember”. Oops! We are sure he broke Shaniera’s heart. But wait, don’t we have sugar-free cakes in the market, Wasim? Hehe. It's great to see this couple sharing such cute camaraderie.

We support you, Shaniera. Guys, whose team are you on?