image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Wasim Akram’s wife wants to get married again but faces ‘sweet’ rejection

Sports

Wasim Akram’s wife wants to get married again but faces ‘sweet’ rejection

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 01 2018, 12.01 am
back
couple goalscricketShaniera AkramsportsWasim Akram
nextInd vs Aus first test: Prithvi Shaw injured, carried off the Sydney Cricket Ground
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh’s revelation about Deepika Padukone and their marriage is all things LOVE

With Isha Ambani, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, Sabyasachi has grabbed three of the biggest celeb brides

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Colour coordinating, mangalsutra and chudda, the couple is setting GOALS!