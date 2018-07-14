home/ sports
Watch: An overwhelmed Hima Das thanks supporters

First published: July 13, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 11:00 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

On Friday, every Indian swelled with pride as the country made its mark in the sporting world again. Hima Das, a 19-year-old from Assam won gold for India in 400 metre race in World U20 Championships that took place Finland, and Ekta Bhyan won Gold and Bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Das took to Twitter to thanks everyone for their support and sending her congratulatory messages via Twitter.

We can see her overwhelmed about how good she feels being congratulated by the biggest names in the country. From the Prime Minister to Sports Minister to Bollywood stars everyone poured in with their congratulations. She has also stated that if she gets the support she will take the country a step forward.

As Ekta and Hima won the medals for the country, congratulatory messages began to flood social media. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Boman Irani, Swara Bhasker and many others took to Twitter to praise the two girls.

It really feels great to see that our country is making a mark and that it is our women who are doing it. We too congratulate Hima and Ekta for their victory.

