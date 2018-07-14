Watch: An overwhelmed Hima Das thanks supporters

On Friday, every Indian swelled with pride as the country made its mark in the sporting world again. Hima Das, a 19-year-old from Assam won gold for India in 400 metre race in World U20 Championships that took place Finland, and Ekta Bhyan won Gold and Bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Das took to Twitter to thanks everyone for their support and sending her congratulatory messages via Twitter.

We can see her overwhelmed about how good she feels being congratulated by the biggest names in the country. From the Prime Minister to Sports Minister to Bollywood stars everyone poured in with their congratulations. She has also stated that if she gets the support she will take the country a step forward.

As Ekta and Hima won the medals for the country, congratulatory messages began to flood social media. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Boman Irani, Swara Bhasker and many others took to Twitter to praise the two girls.

Woke up and felt a genuine wave of Pride Love & inspiration. What an amazing athlete you are...#HimaDas Kya Baat hai! pic.twitter.com/gcDnyXxwRj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2018

JAI HIND !!!! Beaming with pride !!!!! 🇮🇳 Jiyo #HimaDas ✊🏽 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2018

T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Another Indian Girl at the Top!!!! Congratulations #EktaBhyan for bringing glory to our country with your Gold and Bronze win at the #WorldParaAthletics Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/Hogm9ySkKo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 13, 2018

Congratulations #EktaBhyan for your win at the #WorldParaOlympicsGrandPrix Your determination and achievement is inspiring! So much love! You make #India SO proud! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/QbN8OsaqHe — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 13, 2018

It really feels great to see that our country is making a mark and that it is our women who are doing it. We too congratulate Hima and Ekta for their victory.