WATCH: Boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather shows off his money, in style

First published: June 05, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Updated: June 05, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Floyd Mayweather, the boxing legend, lived up to his ‘Money’ nickname as he showed off his money – in stacks of $100 notes. Mayweather is undefeated and he took to Instagram to show just how much cash he has lying around at home. The 41-year-old is believed to be worth over £400 million and the recent video he shared, showed him at an apparel store.

In one of the videos that he shared on Instagram, the boxer is seen with stacks of notes lined up on a bed. There’s hardly any space for anything else. Though the notes show ‘100’ written on them, it is impossible to calculate how much money he had on display.

“See, there's something you got to realise. I shop when nobody else is at the store, except for my crew. I shop when I want to, special hours. Come with me," said Mayweather in the video.

After walking into a shop, he goes straight to the trial rooms and empties his stash on the floor before breaking into a smile.

According to reports, Mayweather spent his money buying aircraft and owns three. He also has a number of mansions. Mayweather has a track record of 50-0 and retired from the sport. A few months back, he posted a video where he said that he hadn’t encashed a cheque of $100 million; the amount he got when he beat Conor McGregor.

