Watch: Captain Virat Kohli proves why he is a king off the pitch too

Team India kicked off their Australia tour with a disappointing loss against the hosts Australia in the first T20I. After a dominating homes series against the West Indies, the Men in Blue faced a close defeat in the match as they were short by 4 runs in the rain-affected match. While India lost the match, captain Kohli once again proved why he is a hit off the pitch as well.

As the high intense match was about to begin, the players had some free time and captain Kohli decided to make the most of it. Virat went ahead and met a few fans who had come down to enjoy the match and the fans were overjoyed with his actions. Virat immediately got busy clicking pictures, signing autographs and interacting with young children.

View this post on Instagram Those kids The joy Our captain #TeamIndia #AUSvIND A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Nov 20, 2018 at 11:41pm PST

Now that’s really a sweet gesture from Virat and we are sure this act from him would have made the fans day. Talking about Virat Kohli, the Indian captain is in sublime form since the beginning of the year and had an amazing outing with the bat against the South African, English and West Indies team. Kohli went on to become the fastest cricketer to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He also became the first player to score back to back three ODI centuries.

We hope Virat and company don’t get disheartened with the loss and will bounce back hard against the Oz’s in the next match.