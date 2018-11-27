Watch: Rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel swap helmets as a mark of respect

2018 title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel exchanged their respective helmets with each other as a mark of respect following the conclusion of the season in Abu Dhabi. The two racers, who are arch rivals on the track, surprised the world by coming together and exchanging the helmets.

Post the race, Hamilton and Vettel shared a light moment where the two offered a heart-warming gesture by swapping race helmets in the same manner as how footballers exchange jerseys at the end of a game.

“It’s actually the first time we’ve swapped helmets I think. Five championships is a great achievement. I hope I can stop you from winning more” Vettel said. Hamilton quickly joked: “You’ve got a small helmet! I’ll not be able to use it, you’ll be able to fit mine on.”

Hamilton and Vettel have fought each other for the drivers' title in the last two seasons with Mercedes driver Hamilton coming out on top in both years. Despite their rivalry, the two have maintained a healthy relationship off track which is commendable. The two have often defended each other when responding to questions posed by the media.