Watch: Ronaldo attempts to save wife Georgina Rodriguez from tennis ball, but in vain

Portugal football star Cristiano seems to be making the most of the much deserved break post the win against AC Milan. The Juventus star, along with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr, was enjoying the ATP Tour Finals between top-seeded Novak Djokovic and John Isner in London. While Djokovic grabbed the headlines by winning the match, Ronaldo managed to make a mark on the Tennis court with a viral video on the social media.

The 33-year-old footballer and his family members were enjoying the match sitting in the front-row seats at the O2 Arena. He looked ready for the tennis ball to come his way. Much to everyone’s surprise, the ball did come towards Ronaldo and it proved that he’s good with the ball on legs but not with his hands. Here, have a look.

Ronaldo leaned on his right and made an attempt to catch the ball but he missed it and the ball bounced on his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’ head. Ronaldo Jr was all smiles post the ball bouncing act.

The football legend is a tennis fan and time and again has made his presence felt during such events. Earlier this year in June, he was seen enjoying the French Open. He also good friends with Spanish Tennis star Rafael Nadal.