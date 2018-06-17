Watch: Sachin Tendulkar rescues an injured kite, urges fans to do their bit for birds and animals

Sachin Tendulkar posted a series of videos on his Instagram page, which are going viral for all the right reason. The video is all about a kite, which was attacked by a crow and took a refuge in the retired cricketer's balcony. Sachin, being the kind human being he is left a bowl of water for the bird as it was dehydrated, but the bird did not even touch it. Later he tiptoes into the balcony with a bowl of chicken and bread, hoping that the kite would eat at least a piece.

He throws a piece of chicken towards the injured bird and thankfully, it eats a strip of meat. In another video in the same post, Sachin introduces us to Santosh and Chaitanya from the NGO Sarrp (Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme) who have come to his house to rescue the kite. One of them then picks up the injured bird from the balcony. It is then revealed that it's juvenile black kite and that it would take probably a week or couple of days more than that for it to recover.

In the next video, we learn that the kite recovers only in three days. “My message is this – it is very hot now because of global warming. If people can just keep some water in a vessel in their balconies for them, it would help them a lot. I hope that you will do this,” Sachin tells the viewers.

Watch all the videos here:

Not only animal and birds, Sachin does care for his fellow humans too as last year a video of him asking a rider to wear a helmet went viral on the internet. Check it out right here:

It's so good to see someone like Sachin doing his bit, and urging people to do the same.