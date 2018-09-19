Watch: Team India and Hong Kong team bond post nail-biting match

Captain Rohit Sharma led Men in Blue are the top contenders of the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai. Many were surprised as the newbies in cricket world Team Hong Kong gave India a tough fight to the two time World Cup winning Team India. But something special unravelled on Tuesday. Though India won the match, Hong Kong kept the Indian team on their toes till the end and it looks like the Indians were mighty impressed with them. The Indian team took the time out to meet the HK team post the match.

After winning the nail biting match, Indian cricketers went ahead and met the Hong Kong cricketers in their dressing room. Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and others were seen sharing a light moment with them. This act goes on to justify that sports is a great uniting force.

This is not the first time that team India has reached out to their opponent after the match. Earlier this year, when the Afghanistan team made their Test debut in Bengaluru, the hosts defeated them by a huge margin but in the post-match meet they invited team Afghanistan to pose alongside them with the winning trophy.

What a brilliant gesture from #TeamIndia to ask @ACBofficials players to pose with them with the Trophy. This has been more than just another Test match #SpiritofCricket #TheHistoricFirst #INDvAFG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/TxyEGVBOU8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2018

Talking about the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, Team India is placed in group A of the tournament along with Hong Kong and arch rivals and neighbor Pakistan.