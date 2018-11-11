Watch: Virat Kohli is a perfect all-rounder on and off the pitch

2018 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. He has lived up to his pseudonym of ‘Run Machine’ that fans gave him. Right from the South Africa series early in the year to the England tour and the recently concluded series against the West Indies, Virat’s bat has done the talking. But it looks like he’s dominating other arenas too. We saw Kohli take to the ramp like a boss on Saturday.

Virat Kohli walked the ramp to promote his athleisure brand in Delhi. The 30-year-old Indian cricketer was accompanied on stage by his brother Vikas Kohli and as expected, as Kohli walked the stage, there were hoots and loud cheers for the captain. Post the ramp walk, Virat interacted with the media and shared his plans to establish the brand. “I don’t believe that you can’t do endorsement while playing. I don’t believe in all of that. If you have limited time, you should know how to establish (your product) in a limited period of time,” Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI.

When it comes to branding, Virat is one of the leading brand endorsers in the country. So when he was asked about the competition with his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, he said, “That thought doesn’t even occur to us at any stage. I don’t know how people even go into that direction. Whatever internally we talk about obviously, I am not going to publicly come out and tell people about our conversations but when it comes to the business side of things, both of us are professionals. There is absolutely no competition there at all.”

Virat, who was rested from the team in the ongoing T20 matches against the West Indies, will be joining the team for the Australia tour starting November 21.