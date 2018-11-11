image
Sunday, November 11th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Watch: Virat Kohli is a perfect all-rounder on and off the pitch

Sports

Watch: Virat Kohli is a perfect all-rounder on and off the pitch

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 11 2018, 6.18 pm
back
anushka sharmagamessportsVirat Kohli
nextVirender Sehwag: Virat Kohli will break all records except this one held by Sachin Tendulkar
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Sabyasachi Mukherjee confirmed to be the designer

Virat Kohli 'leave India' controversy: SC appointed CoA to look into the matter

Virat Kohli's 'leave India' comment was a stupid one, says BCCI official