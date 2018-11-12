Watch: When spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned reporter for Team India

The recently concluded home series has been a good one for team India as the hosts not only won the series but won it like a boss. As the test series was won 2-0, the 5 match ODI series’s final reading was 4-0 as the second match ended in a tie whereas the T20I series was a clean sweep for the Men in Blue as they won the series 3-0. While the team is in a jovial mood, looks like Indian pacer Yuzvendra Chahal is eyeing an alternate career of a reporter and is pretty good at it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and shared a video clipping of the inside of team India's bus where spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned reporter for the team as they were heading to the hotel post-match.

We are surely impressed with Yuzvendra’s off-field profession and he is good at reporting just like how he is good at his bowling on the field.

Talking about the series, team India not only won the series but many players registered their names in various records. While young Prithvi Shaw made a dream debut to the international level, Captain Virat Kohli smashed 3 centuries back to back in the ODI series whereas Rohit Sharma registered his 2018’s highest ODI score with a superb knock of 162.

Team India is all set to lock horns with Australia and the series begins from November 21.