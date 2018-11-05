Watch: When Steve Smith pulled of MS Dhoni's famous Helicopter shot with ease

Team Australia’s discarded former captain Steve Smith will soon be making a comeback to the national side after facing a ban from Cricket Australia due to his alleged involvement in the sandpaper controversy in South Africa. Playing in the local T20 match, Smith displayed some perfect helicopter shots which is widely known as MS Dhoni's style.

On Sunday, Smith turned out for the Sutherland against Manly-Warringah in the NSW T20 Premier Cricket tournament and stole the show with some power hitting shots across the ground. In his variety of power striking, he perfectly aped former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot.

Steve Smith played some extraordinary shots in NSW T20 Premier Cricket today, but what about the catch to end his innings?! pic.twitter.com/r226rkfiVA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 4, 2018

We are sure during his stint with the Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL, Smith must have learned the shot from Dhoni himself.

The Australian team management will be eagerly awaiting Smith’s return as the team went through a poor series against Pakistan in the recently concluded series in Dubai.

Talking about the ban, Steve Smith along with vice-captain David Warner were handed a ban of 12 months each whereas Bancroft was banned for nine months for his involvement in the ball tampering case. During the ban from International cricket, Steve Smith has been playing the local tournaments as he was seen playing in the Canada Global T20 League.