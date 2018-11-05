Watch: When Steve Smith pulled of MS Dhoni's famous Helicopter shot with ease

Team Australia’s discarded former captain Steve Smith will soon be making a comeback to the national side after facing a ban from Cricket Australia due to his alleged involvement in the sandpaper controversy in South Africa. Playing in the local T20 match, Smith displayed some perfect helicopter shots which is widely known as MS Dhoni's style.
View this post on Instagram
It was great being back on the field yesterday and helping Toronto to a first up win. Thanks everyone for your support it’s really appreciated. Looking forward to the rest of the tournament! @gt20canada @cricketcanada2018
A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on
On Sunday, Smith turned out for the Sutherland against Manly-Warringah in the NSW T20 Premier Cricket tournament and stole the show with some power hitting shots across the ground. In his variety of power striking, he perfectly aped former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot.
We are sure during his stint with the Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL, Smith must have learned the shot from Dhoni himself.
View this post on Instagram
I look forward to joining up with the the Rising Pune Supergiants tomorrow for #ipl2017 it's going to be great fun
A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on
The Australian team management will be eagerly awaiting Smith’s return as the team went through a poor series against Pakistan in the recently concluded series in Dubai.
Talking about the ban, Steve Smith along with vice-captain David Warner were handed a ban of 12 months each whereas Bancroft was banned for nine months for his involvement in the ball tampering case. During the ban from International cricket, Steve Smith has been playing the local tournaments as he was seen playing in the Canada Global T20 League.