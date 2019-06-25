Abhishek Singh June 25 2019, 5.17 pm June 25 2019, 5.17 pm

West Indies' batting legend Brian Lara was rushed to hospital after he complained of chest pains on Tuesday. Lara was immediately taken to the Global Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, where he is currently under medical observation. Lara is currently in Mumbai as a cricket expert for Star Sports for the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup being played in England.

Reportedly, Lara (who is on leave from his work) complained of chest pain and around 12:30 pm and was rushed to the hospital where he is now being taken care of. Lara was on break from his work commitments for few days post the India vs Afghanistan match. He was all set to return to his TV commitments on the eve of the India vs West Indies match on June 27 in the ongoing World Cup.

We tried getting in touch with the hospital management to confirm the news and get an update on the news but they remained tight-lipped about it. "He had an angioplasty done two years back and today was a regular check-up as there is always a fear of heart pain. He is fine and will be discharged soon," a source told PTI.

Representing West Indies, the left-handed legendary left-handed batsman has played 131 Tests at an average of 52.89 and has made 11,953 runs. His 299 ODI’s, Lara made 10,405 runs at an average of 40.17. Lara celebrated his 50th birthday in Mumbai on May 2. Lara is also the only batsmen who has scored 400 runs in an inning in Test.