What swimsuit? With a bod like that, Caroline Wozniacki needs no bikini

Would you believe that there was a time when all that ace tennis player Caroline Wozniacki wanted, was to get her body painted with chocolate? Yep, it was her desire which quite did not happen. But then the hot belle did set the temperature soaring when she posed in nothing but a regular body paint (which looked like a swimming costume) for SI Swimsuit 2016.

And so when recently, the Danish beauty made her comeback with an Instagram post, fans literally went gaga over it. World No. 2 tennis ace Wozniacki who is on a break after doing wonders on the court, shared a funny message along with a photo on Instagram, and must say it did made us wonder, who needs a bathing suit when you are that fit man.

2017 @ESPN #Bodyissue A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Her post, where we see the babe in an orange sports bra along with a pair of loose dark green shorts, has garnered more than 64k likes and numerous comments. Also, it happens many a times that such posts invite the wrath of trolls. But looks like here the case was all different as we see Caaroline’s fans lauding her lithe frame and persona. For the uninitiated, the reigning Australian Open champion is surely doing wonders professionally. But her Instagram profile gives us a stunning insight into her amazing personal space too.

Take a bow!