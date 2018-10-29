Will Steve Smith and David Warner make an early comeback to the international arena?

In what can be seen as a big relief for Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, the Australian Cricketer’s Association (on Monday) said that the cheating bans on the players should be slashed as they were put under too much pressure by administrators.

In a recent development, the body presented a report where the actions of the Cricket Australia in the infamous sandpaper incident against South Africa, the player’s union said that the three players as victims of circumstance and appealed that they should be free to take the field again at the top level.

Reportedly, in an independent review by a leading ethicist said the governing body put too much pressure on the players to win at all costs.

"The events in South Africa were in part a by-product of a culture and system which, amongst other things, placed too much pressure on players to win. Basic fairness demands these independently verified contributing factors must now be taken into consideration and the penalties reduced,” said ACA President Greg Dyer.

Talking about the punishments, Captain Steve Smith along with his deputy David Warner was handed over a year’s ban from international and state cricket whereas opening batsman Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Well, we hope to see the players back in the international arena.Stay tuned to in.com for more update on the news.