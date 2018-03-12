Winter Olympics: Ice dancer bounces back from wardrobe malfunction to win second spot

The French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have made Winter Olympics headlines, but the only party for earning the silver medal. In an unprecedented event, a wardrobe malfunction left Papadakis overexposed on the ice.

The 22-Year-old French star was in the early stages of her performance when her dress came undone. But Papadakis continued her performance bravely, using one hand to avoid her dress slipping down again and posted a score which got the duo a second place and let them head into Tuesday's competition.

“I felt it right away and I prayed,” Papadakis said after the top of her costume became unhooked and slipped. “It was pretty distracting, kind of my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics. I told myself: ‘I don’t have a choice. I have to keep going.’ And that’s what we did. I think we can be proud of ourselves being able to deliver a great performance with that happening.”

Earlier, on day three, South Korean skater Yura Min’s costume came undone at the back. She then later tweeted: “Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I had an amazing time competing in my home country! I promise to sew myself in for the individual event.” She also posted a video clip of her joking about the way she had covered herself up, with the single word: “Oopsie.”

Designer Sophie Thomas, who has made all the pair's outfits for the past six years, told AFP: "I feel terribly guilty, even though it's not my fault. I just can't explain it, it's a real mystery. The top was firmly attached. There were studs on the top and a hook which held up the back of it. And there was stitching over the top of it. We just don't know why it came undone at that very moment. Its bad luck, there's just no rational explanation."