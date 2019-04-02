World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic remembering this important day of their life

Abhishek Singh April 02 2019, 5.28 pm April 02 2019, 5.28 pm

Eight years ago on April 2, 2011 the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team India created history by winning the World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. While Kapil Dev’s boys won the title back in 1983, the Indian team brought back the cup home after 28 years. Though it has been 8 years, the memories of MS Dhoni hitting a six and Yuvraj Singh at the non-striker going on his knees, later hugging his captain is still fresh in our minds and will remain with us forever. On the eighth anniversary of the World Cup win, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag got nostalgic and remembered the iconic day.

India kickstarted their World Cup campaign against co-host Bangladesh in Dhaka and the Men in Blue posted a mammoth score of 370 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Opener Virender Sehwag was the top scorer of the team as he had gone all guns against the Bangladeshi bowlers and made 175 runs off 140 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and 5 sixes. The Nawab of Najafgarh took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing with the World Cup and the other one where other team members can be seen enjoying the moment.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar who is also known as the God of cricket went nostalgic about the day when his dream of lifting the World cup for the country came true. Playing his final World Cup, Sachin was the top scorer of the tournament with 482 runs in 9 innings with an average of 53.55. Sachin scored 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries in the tournament. Sachin too took to Instagram and shared a video where he said that there have been many important days in his life but this day (April 2, 2011) is a very important day of his life and will always remain this way.

View this post on Instagram Best moment of my cricketing life. 🏏 @cricketworldcup @indiancricketteam A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Apr 2, 2019 at 2:49am PDT

Whenever we will be talking about India’s 2011 World Cup victory, MS Dhoni’s famous winning six will always be talked about. Here relive the moment where Dhoni hits the ball out of the park and creates history.

With the 2019 World Cup nearing, we hope team India takes some inspiration from their win 8 years ago.