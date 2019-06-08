Abhishek Singh June 08 2019, 7.36 pm June 08 2019, 7.36 pm

World Cup 2019 is in full swing. Even though a little late, India kick-started their campaign on a winning note against South Africa by defeating them by 6 wickets. Despite an impactful win, Dhoni’s gloves became the highlight of the game as the former captain garnered eyeballs for his move. MSD’s gloves sported the Balidan badge of the parachute regiment's special force. While the ICC and BCCI were in talks over the issue, the Army on Saturday distanced itself from the ongoing issue.

Reportedly, talking to reporters after a passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy, GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen Cherish Matheson distanced Army from the controversy. “It was Dhoni's personal decision to wear the Army insignia on his gloves and the Army had nothing to do with it. The International Cricket Council (ICC) alone could take a decision on the issue,” he said.

While the ICC had objectified Dhoni’s act, BCCI had urged ICC to allow MSD wear the gloves. But the ICC remained firm on its stand and the cricketing body objected it and turned down BCCI’s request. ICC stated that players could only wear logos of sponsors and nothing else.

Back home, MS Dhoni received support from countrymen as his fans shared their feelings on Twitter. Personalities like Riteish Deshmukh, Rahul Dev and others took to social media and wrote in favour of MSD and validated his act of sporting the Balidan badge.