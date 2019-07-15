Abhishek Singh July 15 2019, 9.11 pm July 15 2019, 9.11 pm

The 2019 Cricket World Cup final match between hosts England and New Zealand was the mother of all the matches we have seen till date. The match went on till the last ball of the English innings but it ended up in a tie and for the first time in the history of cricket, super over was brought into the picture to decide the winner. But looks like we were in for some more drama as the super over too ended in a tie and based on the number of boundaries, the final winner was decided. England became the world champions for the first time in the history of the game. Fans around the world were shocked with the outcome of the game and one of them is Indian cricket team’s vice-captain, Rohit Sharma.

Till the last ball of the match, no one was sure about the final winner as both the teams, England and New Zealand, were giving a tough fight to each other to claim the title. But looks like luck favoured the hosts, who are also the inventors of the sport, and in the end, they became the winners. But fans across the world including Rohit Sharma couldn’t digest this as he demanded a change in the rules and regulation of the game. Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma wrote that some rules of cricket seriously needs to have a makeover.

Here have a look at Rohit’s tweet:

Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2019

Not just Hitman Rohit but looks like fans too are echoing with his views and they have supported him over some rule changes which the game needs.

Especially umpire's call when review is taken...What is the point of taking review if it is umpire's call, however it will not be recalled — BleedBlue (@harishravuri7) July 15, 2019

Which ones in particular? 1. Overthrow runs after ball hits bat? 2. ODI WC final decided by Super Over? 3. Tied super over decided by no. of boundaries? 4. Umpire's call on LBW decisions which are quite positively the other way? — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) July 15, 2019

Things @icc should have considered: •Umpiring Standards •Weather Conditions •Umpires Call Pathetic Rule •No of Reviews •Soft signal drama •Hotspot •Overthrow off the bat Things @ICC considered: • Dhoni’s gloves 🧤 Priorities matters !!👏🏻 #ICCRules #shameonicc — ButterRoti (@ButterRoti1) July 15, 2019

rule for winning on the basis of number of boundaries is absolutely stupid — P SUBRAYA KARANTH (@PSKARANTH) July 15, 2019

Specially the tie result in the super over — ActorPrabhas (@goutham4098) July 15, 2019

Yeah indeed! Many rules need to be rewrite , Specially they need to look seriously on DRS.. — HAPPY🇮🇳 (@Cricketician_) July 15, 2019