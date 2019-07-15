The 2019 Cricket World Cup final match between hosts England and New Zealand was the mother of all the matches we have seen till date. The match went on till the last ball of the English innings but it ended up in a tie and for the first time in the history of cricket, super over was brought into the picture to decide the winner. But looks like we were in for some more drama as the super over too ended in a tie and based on the number of boundaries, the final winner was decided. England became the world champions for the first time in the history of the game. Fans around the world were shocked with the outcome of the game and one of them is Indian cricket team’s vice-captain, Rohit Sharma.
Till the last ball of the match, no one was sure about the final winner as both the teams, England and New Zealand, were giving a tough fight to each other to claim the title. But looks like luck favoured the hosts, who are also the inventors of the sport, and in the end, they became the winners. But fans across the world including Rohit Sharma couldn’t digest this as he demanded a change in the rules and regulation of the game. Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma wrote that some rules of cricket seriously needs to have a makeover.
Here have a look at Rohit’s tweet:
Not just Hitman Rohit but looks like fans too are echoing with his views and they have supported him over some rule changes which the game needs.
Talking about Rohit Sharma, after lifting the 2019 Indian Premier League cup, the Mumbai Indians captain had a dream run in the World Cup as he went on to hit five centuries in the tournament. He ended the tournament with 647 runs, to his credit and was the highest run scorer in this edition. Rohit’s good knock in the tournament earned him a place in ICC Team of the tournament.Read More