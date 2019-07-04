Abhishek Singh July 04 2019, 8.52 pm July 04 2019, 8.52 pm

On Monday, team India played one of the crucial matches of the ongoing 2019 World Cup against neighbours Bangladesh. The win against Bangladesh helped the Men in Blue grab a position in the semifinals. While opener Rohit Sharma was the star performer of the match, 87-year-old cricket enthusiast Charulata Patel became the highlight of the day. Cheering for the team in the stands, Charulata’s picture went viral on social media.

Post the match, captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma couldn’t resist themselves and met Charulata who was waiting for the players post the match. The video of them meeting their oldest fan in the stands instantly went viral. Both Virat and Rohit were applauded by netizens for their kind gesture.

In an interview later, Charulata shared her experience of meeting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. She said, "Mujhe bahut accha laga jaise mai ape bete ko mil rahi hu. Aur kitna pyaar aata hai, dil se aata hai inke liye. Mujhe to accha lagta hi haiu, mere desh ka bacha khel raha hai, kyun accha nahi lagega. Mai duniya me rahu ya na rahu, lekin meri duaen hamesha inke saath rahegi. Trophy India leke jayega.” (I really felt good meeting them and I felt as if I am meeting my own kids. My love comes out of heart for them. I really felt good meeting them, they are playing for the country, why will I not like meeting them? Even if I don’t be in this world, my blessings will always be with them. India is going to win the trophy for sure.)

Post the match against Bangladesh, Kohli took to social media and thanked fans for their constant support and love. He also mentioned Charulata Patel in his post and said that with her blessings, the team is advancing ahead in the tournament.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma too took to social media and revealed that he was happy to meet Charulata.