In Com Staff June 13 2019, 9.53 am June 13 2019, 9.53 am

Among the different sports, cricket has come to acquire a very prominent position in certain areas of the world. Well, the cricket world cup is now underway and one of the most interesting combat is the match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place on 13th June 2019 (Thursday).

The forthcoming India-New Zealand combat in the ongoing World Cup tournament is sure to be interesting. At the same time, it may turn out to be a difficult clash. In recent times, India and New Zealand have been the strongest teams in cricket and it remains to be seen which of them will outdo the other in the upcoming match.

Indian team is full of confidence. Prior to the ongoing world cup, India was ranked number 2 (as per the rankings given to various teams before this world cup began) next only to England. Indeed, India enjoys a very coveted position in world cricket as most of the cricket playing revenues are generated here. But for sure that can’t help India in its performance on the cricket field.

As for New Zealand, they are an emerging team. In fact, they reached the finals in the previous World Cup match (2015) when they lost against Australia.

Even in the ongoing World Cup, New Zealand is the only team who has been unbeaten so far. They have been very tough in the past and continue to retain their strength. Some cricket experts say that New Zealand may once again exhibit their stellar performance in the ongoing world cup.

Well, the upcoming India Vs New Zealand match will be like a clash between two major cricket playing teams. Ganesha here presents the likely outcome of the match as per the astrological analysis. Read on to know about the match:

Prediction

KEY PLAYERS

India: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni

New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Trent Boult

TOSS PREDICTION

New Zealand will win the Toss.

MATCH PREDICTION

As per Ganesha’s reading, India will win the match.