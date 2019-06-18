Abhishek Singh June 18 2019, 6.59 pm June 18 2019, 6.59 pm

On June 16, the most awaited match of the ongoing World Cup 2019 was played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. India maintained their 100 per cent record against the neighbours as Virat Kohli and boys defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method). Post the loss, the Pakistan team has come under heavy criticism. Adding to their problem is a picture of the team partying with the family members before the match. While the team is getting trolled on social media, Pakistan media has criticised the players. All-rounder Shoaib Malik has slammed media for dragging the player’s family into the whole debate.

Post the match, a video and picture of Pakistan's cricket team along with their family members enjoying at a restaurant in Manchester went viral. The video uploaded by the fan claimed that the video was taken seven hours before the mother of all clashes against India in which the team lost badly. As the picture surfaced on social media, all hell broke loose on the players were criticised. Even the Pakistani media slammed the players for their unprofessional behaviour and lack of preparation. In the picture, we can see Shoaib along with his wife Sania Mirza and their son and other players chilling. But the criticism didn’t go well with Shoaib and the 37-year old player took to Twitter and slammed the media for dragging their family into it.

On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

In another tweet, Shoaib stated that despite representing the country for more than twenty years in international cricket, he feels sad that he has to clarify things related to his personal life. He also pointed out that the video which is doing rounds on social media is of June 13 and not June 15 as reported and wondered when the courts will take stern actions against such false reports by Pak media.

When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th Details : https://t.co/Uky8LbgPHJ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019