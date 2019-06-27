Abhishek Singh June 27 2019, 6.05 pm June 27 2019, 6.05 pm

The fight between Indian speedster Mohammed Shami and his estranged wife Hasin Jahan is back once again. Hasin has accused the Indian speedster of following too many women on his TikTok account. The accusation comes in after she had accused Shami of demanding dowry and using his family members to physically assault her. The trial of that case which was registered in Kolkata is still under way. Shami recently opened his TikTok account and looks like it caught the attention of his wife Hasin who has slammed him for following women on social media.

Taking to her Facebook account, Hasin shared screenshots of females Shami follows from his account. The post states that Shami follows 97 people on TikTok out of which 90 are females. She went on to add that Shami has a daughter and he still is after girls and this act is not good.

Things were not going well between the couple since last year and during the Indian Premier League, Hasin had accused Shami of having extramarital affairs. She had also registered a complaint against him and his family over domestic violence. Following this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had cancelled his central contract. But post investigating the matter, they gave him back the contract after his name was cleared in it.

View this post on Instagram #mohammedshami #viratkohli #anushkasharma A post shared by indian cricket (@highlights_cricket_world) on Jun 26, 2019 at 7:10pm PDT