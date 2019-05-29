World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni’s act of setting the field for Bangladesh proves he is a Thala in the true sense

Abhishek Singh May 29 2019, 5.23 pm May 29 2019, 5.23 pm

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unarguably one of the greatest players to play the sport. The wicketkeeper-batsman, under his guidance, helped India reach new heights as under his tenure, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup, 2011 50 over World Cup, 2013 ICC Champion’s Trophy, 2016 Asia Cup T20 and other few memorable series. It was Dhoni who captained India to become the numero uno team in the Test rankings. It won’t be wrong to say that the seasoned player has a fan following just in the country but he also is respected globally. We recently witnessed Dhoni’s command over the opponents when he set Bangladesh's fielding.

On Tuesday, Team India clashed with Bangladesh in the second warm-up game in the ongoing 2019 World Cup. After losing the first clash against New Zealand, the clash against Bangladesh was very crucial and India managed to beat Bangladesh by 95 runs. MSD played a crucial role as he made a quick 113. While Dhoni’s batting was the talking point of the match, his guiding the Bangladeshi fielders became the highlight of the match. The said incident happened in the 39th over of the match when Dhoni was on the crease. In the middle of the over, Dhoni asked the bowler to stop bowling midway and advised him to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square leg. To everyone’s surprise, the bowler listened to Dhoni and did as he was told.

This ‘Thug Life of Dhoni’ was well received by fans on social media as they went gaga over Mahi’s act and praised the 37-year-old.

Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! 💙 M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! 😂😂😂 Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv — DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019

Dhoni setting Bangladesh’s field placing 😂😂 — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) May 28, 2019

#dhoni thug life moment in warm up match against Bangladesh, stopping the bowler (Shabbir) in run up in 40th over, asking if he is sure of the field and then the bowler making a field change #WorldCup2019 @msdhoni @BCCI 😎😂 — Dheeraj Pershad (@djpershad) May 28, 2019

Dhoni now setting field for opposition captain as well — dorku (@Dorkstar) May 28, 2019

Dhoni even sets field for the opposition team😂😂😂 #INDvBAN — Aashim (@broken602) May 28, 2019

We all know that Dhoni is the spine of the Indian team and the boys are heavily dependent on Dhoni’s advice to clinch the World Cup. While we saw vintage Dhoni coming back in form in the recently concluded IPL 2019, his 113 off 78 balls with the help of eight boundaries and seven towering sixes only assures us that Dhoni is in good shape.