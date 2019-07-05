Abhishek Singh July 05 2019, 6.43 pm July 05 2019, 6.43 pm

The emotions are quite high because of the ongoing 2019 World Cup in England. The Men in Blue led by Virat Kohli are one of the top contenders to win the cup as they have made it to the semifinals of the tournament. Despite playing a single match yet in the World Cup, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has managed to grab attention both on and off the field. While on the field, his stunning catch in the match against England was one of the talking points of the game, days later his outburst against former player Sanjay Manjrekar.

Fans came out in support of Ravindra Jadeja and trolled Manjrekar for his severe criticism. Joining the trollers is Television actor Nakul Mehta who took a dig at Manjrekar. The actor took to social media and uploaded a video of himself sitting on a toilet pot. Giving him company there is one of his friends who is helping him analyze the situation and by doing so the duo took a dig at Manjrekar.

The whole incident happened after India’s win against neighbours Bangladesh. Manjrekar criticised the Baroda player for his poor game. Ravindra later took to Twitter and slammed Sanjay for always criticising him and his game. In his tweet, Ravindra didn’t mince his words and said that he has played more games than Manjrekar and continues to be part of the team. He went on to say that he doesn’t like the former player always criticising him for his technique and that he should stop doing it. In fact, he should appreciate people who have achieved things.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019