Abhishek Singh July 05 2019

The ongoing 2019 World Cup is in its interesting phase as the teams are fighting for the final top four spots of the semi-final. While Australia, India, New Zealand and England have managed to get the spots, Pakistan team hasn’t given up on the World Cup dream yet. Post the New Zealand - England encounter, Pakistan team can still qualify for the semi-final if they defeat Bangladesh by a huge margin. While logically the target looks difficult, Pak captain Sarfaraz Ahmed seems to be positive and hopes the team can achieve that target.

After England defeated the Kiwis by 119 runs, for Pakistan to move to top four spot, they need to bat first against Bangladesh and set a mammoth target. And by a mammoth, we mean really big for instance, Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after amassing 350. In addition, if they post 400 they need to dismiss Bangladesh for 84. Further, if Sarfaraz and boys post 450, they will be required to win by 321 runs.

In reality, the numbers mentioned look quite difficult to achieve but Sarfaraz seems to be very confident and thinks they can achieve not just 400 but 5000 runs. “We have to be realistic, but we will try to score 500 runs against Bangladesh. We have to score 500 runs and try to bowl out Bangladesh for 50. It is very clear that Pakistan have to beat Bangladesh by 316 runs to qualify for the semi-finals. We will try to win the match,” he said.

After Sarfaraz’s statement, social media was filled with funny memes trolling the Pak captain.

#SarfarazAhmed still trying to enter semifinals by winning the toss and bat first be like#PakvBan pic.twitter.com/8j6inN2DJ2 — HassaN🧣 (@has_master18) July 5, 2019

Sarfaraz : we will try to score 500 Bangladeshi bowlers #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/10bl09nSsV — Pathan Official ℹ (@Oye_Pathan) July 5, 2019

FYI, the highest total achieved by a team so far is 481. It was achieved by England against Australia. No team in ODI history has ever gone past that score. Pakistan’s highest total in ODIs is 399 against Zimbabwe. If the team scores 500 runs, they will become the first to achieve this feat. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are out of the tournament, as they only have seven points from their eight matches.

Adding to his previous statement, Sarfaraz said that the team will do their best to win the match. "Obviously, we are here to win all the matches. We will do our best to win the last game as well. We will do our best but we need to be realistic. If you score 600, 500 or 400 scores on a pitch then you think you can get the other team out for 50? It will be tough but we will still give it a try. The target is in front of us, there are no secrets that [we have] to score 500, 550 and then win by a 316-run margin. But if you look at the tournament then, realistically it is a 280-300 tournament,"